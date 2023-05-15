Family Support Services hosts suicide prevention events to educate public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services says it’s main mission is to provide community for those who have lost someone to suicide and raise awareness for mental health.

The nonprofit plans to raise awareness for mental health through several events. The first one takes place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at River Falls.

On Saturday, the nonprofit’s LOSS Team is hosting an all day Suicide Griever’s Day Retreat. The LOSS Team, which stands for Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide is a response group that is a combination of mental health professionals and individuals with a lived experience.

Focusing on a new approach, the team will discuss trauma’s relationship and the timely need for prevention events.

“There’s a lot of happy things that are happening and the seasonal change and also that sometimes feelings get intertwined into that. We just wanted to provide something now,” said Jennifer Potter, LOSS team coordinator for Family Support Services.

Family Support Services says suicide prevention events are important for community. Sheri Friemel, who lost her son to suicide, is thankful for the support she’s received and is looking forward to returning the favor to those in need.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back. The LOSS Team has been a candle. It’s been a glowing light in my life to just kind of lead me forward, give me hope, give me warmth and comfort. I’m excited to serve and give back,” said Friemel.

Unwind Your Mind is on Saturday, May 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Amarillo Zoo. Unwind Your Mind is a mental health awareness festival and art show. Patrons can walk through the zoo, participate in activities promoting positive mental health and check out the many resources the community offers.

“The idea behind it is to get the resources out into the community. We’ve all come together as a collective to say that there is plenty of resources here in the Texas Panhandle, here in Amarillo,” said Monica Balderaz, prevention and education coordinator for Family Support Services.

Family Support Services says they are excited to encourage community support.

Family Support Services says it’s main mission is to provide community for those who have lost someone to suicide and raise awareness for mental health. (Source: Family Support Services)

Family Support Services says it’s main mission is to provide community for those who have lost someone to suicide and raise awareness for mental health. (Source: Family Support Services)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.