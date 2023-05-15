Who's Hiring?
Fallen officers honored during wreath laying ceremony at Llano Cemetery

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies and the community gathered today for a wreath laying ceremony held in remembrance of local officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

Today, more than twenty officers who died in the line of duty were remembered at the annual wreath laying ceremony at Llano Cemetery in the Field of Honor.

Officers from area police departments and highway patrol read off the names of the fallen heroes and prayed for the families that were affected.

“We want them to know that the community remembers them. That their law enforcement agencies, their brothers and sisters in blue and brown remember them and so it’s just a time for us to show reverence to those people that gave everything,” says Amarillo Police Department Public Information Officer, Sargent Carla Burr.

WTAMU Police Officer Coleman Spinhirne, who took part in reading the names of the fallen officers, says being a part of the ceremony was a surreal experience.

“You can almost feel their presence you know, just knowing that they gave the ultimate sacrifice that all of us know is a possibility and it’s just a huge honor to be a part of remembering them for what they did,” says Spinhirne.

Sargent Burr says law enforcement is thankful for those who came out today to show support. She says they will continue to serve the community the best they can.

