Cannon Air Force Base hosting virtual meeting on PFAS investigation update

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The 27th Special Operations Wing will be hosting a virtual meeting Wednesday to provide updates on the PFAS investigation.

On May 17 at 5:00 p.m., the Restoration Project Manager from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide investigation status updates and answer public questions about PFAS, abbreviated for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Known as forever chemicals, the pollution came from firefighting chemicals used in the past. Officials say the chemicals have affected the groundwater.

Attendees can type their questions into the Zoom chat box. Officials will answer them either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes, according to organizers.

The virtual meeting is open to the public, but attendees must RSVP prior to receive the Zoom access information. Attendees can RSVP by emailing hannah.canales@us.af.mil no later than 3:00 p.m. May 15.

More information and previously recorded meeting videos can be found online.

