Amarillo police: 2 injured in shooting on Virginia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.

Around 4:57 p.m., police were sent to the Palo Duro Place Apartments on a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, witnesses said multiple people were shot.

According to a news release, police found no victims at the scene.

Later, officers said they were notified two victims arrived at two area hospitals.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police do not believe the public is in danger from this incident.

Virginia Street is closed between Plains Blvd and Julian Blvd. Residents are being asked to take a different route until the street is reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or make a tip online.

