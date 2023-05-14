Who's Hiring?
West Texas’ Ryan Palmer tied for 1st after day three of AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer from Monday's first round at the Claude Jacobs Invitational.
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo and West Texas native Ryan Palmer is tied for first place after day three of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament.

On Saturday, Palmer shot a -3 in round three to make his way to the top of the leader board. He is currently tied with Dou Zecheng and Austin Eckroat as all three golfers are sitting at -16.

In round one on Thursday, Palmer shot a -8.

On Friday, he did one stroke better with a -7.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is being held in McKinney, Tx and will complete play tomorrow.

Palmer’s tee time is set for 11:20 a.m. Central time.

