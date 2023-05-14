The Rain (Mostly) Ends Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see on and off showers for the rest of the day today, with the possibility of some breaks in the clouds. Skies will remain mostly overcast through the night tonight with the majority of the rain moving out of the area, and that will set up for a calmer and nicer Monday. Skies will clear throughout the day tomorrow, allowing temperatures to warm back into the 70′s with a bit of a north breeze in the air. An active setup looks to enter the area for the middle part of the week which might bring our next best chance for some storms.

