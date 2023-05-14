Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High School baseball and softball playoffs continue this week as baseball is on the regional quarterfinal round and softball is a week ahead on the regional semifinals.
In the Texas Panhandle, we have nine remaining teams for both in the postseason.
Baseball: Regional Quarterfinals
Region 1 4A:
Randall Raiders vs. Hereford Whitefaces
(Time, Date & Location to be determined)
Canyon Eagles vs. Midland Greenwood
Game 1: Friday, May 19th at 6:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper
Game 2: Saturday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper
(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2
Region 1 3A:
Bushland Falcons vs. Idalou Wildcats
One Game: Saturday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Amarillo High School
Region 1 1A: Regional Semifinals
Claude Mustangs vs. Nazareth Swifts
Game 1: Thursday, May 18th at 6:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN
Game 2: Thursday, May 18th at 8:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN
(If Necessary) Game 3: Saturday, May 20th at 5:00 p.m. at West Plains High School
Softball: Regional Semifinals
Region 1 4A:
Dumas Demonettes vs. Decatur Lady Eagles
Game 1: Friday, May 19th at 6:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper
Game 2: Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Lubbock Cooper
(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2
Pampa Lady Harvesters vs. Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs
Game 1: Thursday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University
Game 2: Friday, May 19th at 5:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University
(If Necessary) Game 3: Saturday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University
Region 1 3A:
Bushland Lady Falcons vs. Coahoma Bulldogettes
One Game: Friday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Frenship High School
