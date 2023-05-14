Who's Hiring?
Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs

Randall Baseball
Randall Baseball(Source: KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High School baseball and softball playoffs continue this week as baseball is on the regional quarterfinal round and softball is a week ahead on the regional semifinals.

In the Texas Panhandle, we have nine remaining teams for both in the postseason.

Baseball: Regional Quarterfinals

Region 1 4A:

Randall Raiders vs. Hereford Whitefaces

(Time, Date & Location to be determined)

Canyon Eagles vs. Midland Greenwood

Game 1: Friday, May 19th at 6:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

Game 2: Saturday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1 3A:

Bushland Falcons vs. Idalou Wildcats

One Game: Saturday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Amarillo High School

Region 1 1A: Regional Semifinals

Claude Mustangs vs. Nazareth Swifts

Game 1: Thursday, May 18th at 6:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN

Game 2: Thursday, May 18th at 8:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN

(If Necessary) Game 3: Saturday, May 20th at 5:00 p.m. at West Plains High School

Softball: Regional Semifinals

Region 1 4A:

Dumas Demonettes vs. Decatur Lady Eagles

Game 1: Friday, May 19th at 6:00 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

Game 2: Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Lubbock Cooper

(If Necessary) Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2

Pampa Lady Harvesters vs. Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs

Game 1: Thursday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University

Game 2: Friday, May 19th at 5:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University

(If Necessary) Game 3: Saturday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University

Region 1 3A:

Bushland Lady Falcons vs. Coahoma Bulldogettes

One Game: Friday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Frenship High School

