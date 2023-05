Nazareth and Follett take home gold in 4x400 among other 1A teams in the state track and field meet

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL track and field state meet concluded on Saturday with the 6A and 1A competitions.

In the Texas Panhandle, we had ten 1A schools represented at the meet.

Here are list of finalists from those schools:

Boys’ 4x400M Relay:

1st place- Follett (Jayden Watson, Julian Barton, Eugenio Chavez, Shayne Franks), 3:29.36

5th place- Happy (Joey Blackmon, Tryce Johnson, Jimmy Reyes, Noe Juarez), 3:34.72

Girls’ 4x400M Relay:

1st place- Nazareth (Tatum Peterson, Chloe Birkenfeld, Maddie Brockman, Caroline Myrick), 4:09.47

9th place- Silverton (Kilee Lynn, Maddie Francis, Melody Rampley, Brenna Francis), 4:24.79

Boys’ 100M:

1st place- Javon Lee, 11.12 - Claude

Girls’ 300M Hurdles:

1st place- Maddie Francis, 46.96 - Silverton

Girls’ High Jump:

1st place- Andi Holland, 5-2 - Claude

Girls’ 4x200M Relay:

2nd place- Nazareth (Clementine Myrick, Tatum Peterson, Maddie Brockman, Caroline Myrick), 1:47.89

Girls’ 200M:

2nd place- Anna Hudson, 26.26 - Miami

Girls’ 100M:

2nd place- Anna Hudson, 12.60 - Miami

Boys’ 3200M:

2nd place- Julian Brown, 10:09.26 - Follett

8th place- Brance Ferguson, 10:34.15 - Happy

Boys’ 110M Hurdles:

2nd place- Sawyer Francis, 14.72 - Silverton

Boys’ Pole Vault:

2nd place- Hayes Bressler, 12-6 - Happy

Girls’ Triple Jump:

3rd place- Brenna Francis, 35-3.50 - Silverton

Girls’ Long Jump:

3rd place- Brenna Francis, 16-2.50 - Silverton

Girls’ 100m Hurdles:

4th place- Giselle Esparza, 15.78 - Wildorado

Girls’ 400M:

4th place- Chloe Birkenfeld, 1:00.11 - Nazareth

5th place- Taylor Ritter, 1:00.56 - Groom

Boys’ Long Jump:

6th place- Sawyer Francis, 20-4.25 - Silverton

Boys’ 300M Hurdles:

7th place- Sawyer Francis, 41.41 - Silverton

Boys’ 200M:

7th place- Carlos Alanis, 23.27 - Silverton

Boys’ 4x200M Relay:

8th place- Happy (Joey Blackmon, Tryce Johnson, Noe Juarez, Jimmy Reyes), 1:36.92

Boys’ Triple Jump:

8th place- Blayne Shuck, 39-4.5 - Groom

Boys’ 800M:

9th place- Caynden Mynear, 2:04.08 - White Deer

Girls’ Discus Throw:

9th place- Kodi DuBose, 26-9 - Claude

Girls’ Pole Vault:

9th place- Quin Billingsley, 8-6 - McLean

Boys’ 1600M:

9th place- Hunter Lovell, 4:49.29 - Claude

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.