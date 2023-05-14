Memphis golf star graduates with high school and college degree

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - The girls state golf tournament down in Austin starts Monday and one of the top programs from around the area competing for a state title will be the Memphis Lady Cyclones.

However, one golfer on the team is doing more than just competing for a state title.

Maggie Cook is graduating from Memphis High School in a few weeks as the class valedictorian. However, when she walks the stage to get her high school diploma, she will already be a college graduate. Cook received her associate’s degree from Clarendon College last week.

After this year, she will continue her schooling down in Austin at the University of Texas.

“I’m actually pursuing a career in the golf industry, because of my extensive upbringing in the golf community. It’s what I love. It’s my passion,” Maggie Cook said. “Getting raised surrounded by ‘golf love,’ is what I call it, all the time. Then, getting my associate of arts form Clarendon (College) and then going to UT (Austin), I’ve had a plan forever. I mean, I’ve had a plan since I was ten years old about what I wanted to do with my life and seeing it all fall into place is really cool.”

Cook will compete for the state title alongside teammates Eliana Gonzales, Katelyn Morris, Braylee Brooks, and Kiyonna Matthew.

The Lady Cyclones will tee off just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

