The Last Day for Rain (For Now)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday, and happy Mother’s Day! We’ll see more in the way of on and off showers for the day today, with highs slowly building into the 60′s thanks to overcast conditions sticking around. Some places could receive up to an additional half of an inch of rain. We’ll see the rain dissipate later in the night tonight and early tomorrow. That will set up for a relatively drier day tomorrow, with highs slightly warmer, reaching the 70′s for most. We will continue to warm up throughout the week, thanks to more and more sunshine entering the area, especially starting Wednesday.

