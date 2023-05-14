Who's Hiring?
The Last Day for Rain (For Now)

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday, and happy Mother’s Day! We’ll see more in the way of on and off showers for the day today, with highs slowly building into the 60′s thanks to overcast conditions sticking around. Some places could receive up to an additional half of an inch of rain. We’ll see the rain dissipate later in the night tonight and early tomorrow. That will set up for a relatively drier day tomorrow, with highs slightly warmer, reaching the 70′s for most. We will continue to warm up throughout the week, thanks to more and more sunshine entering the area, especially starting Wednesday.

Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Moore County Deputies arrest suspect with active warrants, after vehicle pursuit
Moore County Deputies arrest suspect with active warrants, after vehicle pursuit
The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for...
Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured earlier today in morning shooting

