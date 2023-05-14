A Cool and Damp Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While we saw a widespread rain on our Saturday, it will likely be more in the way of scattered showers for Mother’s Day Sunday, highs building into the mid to upper 60′s. If you’re still looking to make Mother’s Day plans, it might not be a bad idea to make them indoors. The chance for scattered showers dwindles down for Monday and Tuesday, before we look to mostly dry out and warm up going into the middle part of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.