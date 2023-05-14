Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

#9 Lady Buffs shutout #7 Colorado Christian to advance to Super Regionals

West Texas A&M softball team celebrates.
West Texas A&M softball team celebrates.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The #9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs (50-6) softball team captured a 10-0 shutout over #7 Colorado Christian (57-6) to advance to the South Central Super Regionals this upcoming Thursday.

After the game was rescheduled a few times on Saturday, it was finally postponed to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Despite it being a gloomy day at Schaeffer Park, WT’s bats were on fire.

A 2 RBI double from Diana Murtha in the bottom of the first scoring both Ruby Salzman and Ruby Moore put the Lady Buffs on the board first, 2-0.

Bottom of the second, with Julie Guzman on third, Braeland Booth lays down a squeeze to score Guzman.

WT still keeping Colorado Christian off the board, brings up Guzman back to the plate in the bottom of the third. She pops it up to centerfield, and Murtha tags up at third and scores.

With four runs on the board in the bottom half of the fourth, Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Ruby Salzman knocks it out of the park for a three-run shot. That is her 69th career homer and third of the South Central Regional Tournament.

With a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, runners of second and third, Murtha in the batter’s box and she sends it into the batting cages over the leftfield wall for a three-run walk-off home run to seal the deal for WT.

In the circle, Heidi Vortherms (7-1) picked up the win for the Lady Buffs.

For the Super Regionals, the Lady Buffs will face off against No.3-ranked and LSC tournament champions, UT Tyler. It will be a best two out of three series with all games played in Tyler, Tx. No times have been set for the games, but first game will be on Thursday, game two on Friday, and a game three right after if necessary.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Moore County Deputies arrest suspect with active warrants, after vehicle pursuit
Moore County Deputies arrest suspect with active warrants, after vehicle pursuit
The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for...
Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured earlier today in morning shooting

Latest News

Ryan Palmer from Monday's first round at the Claude Jacobs Invitational.
West Texas’ Ryan Palmer tied for 1st after day three of AT&T Byron Nelson
1A Track and Field
Nazareth and Follett take home gold in 4x400 among other 1A teams in the state track and field meet
Monterey celebrates win over Amarillo High.
Amarillo High softball eliminated from playoffs by Monterey for second straight season
Sanford-Fritch eliminated from the playoffs by Olton.
Olton baseball eliminates Sanford-Frtich in two-game sweep