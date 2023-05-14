9 Lady Buffs shutout #7 Colorado Christian to advance to Super Regionals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The #9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs (50-6) softball team captured a 10-0 shutout over #7 Colorado Christian (57-6) to advance to the South Central Super Regionals this upcoming Thursday.

After the game was rescheduled a few times on Saturday, it was finally postponed to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Despite it being a gloomy day at Schaeffer Park, WT’s bats were on fire.

A 2 RBI double from Diana Murtha in the bottom of the first scoring both Ruby Salzman and Ruby Moore put the Lady Buffs on the board first, 2-0.

Bottom of the second, with Julie Guzman on third, Braeland Booth lays down a squeeze to score Guzman.

WT still keeping Colorado Christian off the board, brings up Guzman back to the plate in the bottom of the third. She pops it up to centerfield, and Murtha tags up at third and scores.

With four runs on the board in the bottom half of the fourth, Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Ruby Salzman knocks it out of the park for a three-run shot. That is her 69th career homer and third of the South Central Regional Tournament.

With a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, runners of second and third, Murtha in the batter’s box and she sends it into the batting cages over the leftfield wall for a three-run walk-off home run to seal the deal for WT.

In the circle, Heidi Vortherms (7-1) picked up the win for the Lady Buffs.

For the Super Regionals, the Lady Buffs will face off against No.3-ranked and LSC tournament champions, UT Tyler. It will be a best two out of three series with all games played in Tyler, Tx. No times have been set for the games, but first game will be on Thursday, game two on Friday, and a game three right after if necessary.

