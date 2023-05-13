Olton baseball eliminates Sanford-Frtich in two-game sweep
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sanford-Fritch baseball lost two games at West Plains High School against Olton on Friday to be eliminated from the postseason.
After a close 7-6 loss in Game 1, the Eagles just couldn’t get anything going at the plate in Game 2 and lost 5-0 to drop the series.
Olton will move on to the regional quarterfinals to face off against district rival New Home.
