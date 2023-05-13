Who's Hiring?
Moore County Deputies arrest suspect with active warrants, after vehicle pursuit

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to on ongoing vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s office, on May 10 law enforcement agencies were alerted of a black car entering Moore County at a high rate of speed.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Cactus Police Department, Dumas Police Department, Sunray Police Department, and local Texas Department of Public Safety were all informed about the high speed chase.

Deputies located the suspect and attempted to stop the car by turning on their lights and sirens, signaling the car to pull over.

The driver did not stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

MCSO patrol deputies followed the suspect until the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a metal fence at the intersection of Schuman Road and County Road 1.

Deputies then detained two suspects, the driver was Rojelio Rodriguez and was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

The passenger was given a standard warrants check and no active warrants were found. He was later released from the scene.

Upon further investigation, patrol deputies discovered that Rodriguez had been evading the law earlier that day, in Oklahoma before he fled into Texas.

Rodriguez also held two active warrants for his arrest, separate from the vehicle chase.

Officials said Rodriguez was booked into jail on these two warrants: one warrant in Potter County for evading arrest and one in Hutchinson County for theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions.

No citizens, law enforcement officers, or criminal suspects were harmed during the chase.

