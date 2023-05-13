Who's Hiring?
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle

An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.(TSCRA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Truth Allen Stephens of Guymon, Oklahoma, was arrested May 4 on felony charges for writing a fraudulent check.

The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, along with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in March, Stephens wrote a check from a closed account for $187,650 to buy cattle from an Okmulgee County rancher.

The association reports he fraudulently purchased 139 cows and 46 newborn calves.

It’s said he transported the cattle to western Oklahoma in an effort to sell them.

Soon after, the rancher saw the check was not valid and attempted to contact Stephens, however he avoided him and refused to provide a valid form of payment.

Perrier says Stephens purchased additional large sets of cattle, along with horses, tack and a Peterbilt semi-truck using the same sequence of checks from the closed checking account.

TSCRA Special Rangers continue to investigate and request any other potential victims who believe they may have been victimized by Stephens to contact Perrier at (918) 440-8360.

Perrier also wants to remind those who sell cattle or personal property through private sales to refrain from accepting personal checks without prior verification.

He says opting for a cashier’s check or securing funds through wire drafts between financial institutions is more secure.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

