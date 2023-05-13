Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts graduates with master’s degree from Oklahoma

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts checked off another accomplishment this year when he graduated with a master’s degree on Saturday.

Hurts graduated with a degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, according to ESPN. They reported Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 after receiving a bachelor’s in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama.

The NFL reposted a video from the university’s vice president Dr. David Surratt, congratulating the 24-year-old quarterback.

“What a year for the Philadelphia Eagles QB,” the NFL said in their post.

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl where they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 38-35.

ESPN also reported Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million in April, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured earlier today in morning shooting
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo police: Fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home

Latest News

Mimicat of Portugal performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in...
Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight
People salvage items from a home after a tornado hit Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle