Cool And Wet Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cooler air comes from the north and showers develop from the south. Rain chances are good through the weekend. It will not rain continuously through the period but start and stop and vary in intensity. Some thunder is possible but severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will decrease through early next week. Temperature will be 15-20 degrees cooler, in the 60s.

