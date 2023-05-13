A Cool and Rainy Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! We’ll continue to see showers fall in most of the region for the rest of the day today, with cool temperatures sticking around as well. The rain may become a little bit more on the scattered side later in the night tonight, and that will be the story for Mother’s Day Sunday as well. Scattered showers stick around for tomorrow, highs building into the mid to upper 60′s. If you’re still looking to make Mother’s Day plans tomorrow, it might not be a bad idea to make them indoors. The chance for scattered showers sticks around for Monday and Tuesday, before we look to mostly dry out and warm up going into the middle part of the week.

