Bushland softball dominates in matchup with Idalou to advance to regional semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland is moving on to the regional quarterfinals after taking down Idalou in a series sweep.

It was somewhat of a measure of revenge for the Lady Falcons, taking down Idalou in dominating fashion after Idalou knocked them out of the girls basketball playoffs just a few short months ago. A loss that was almost certainly on the mind of Bushland centerfielder Jada Permenter, one of the players who was on that basketball team this past season.

It was a six-run second inning and a seven-run third inning for the Lady Falcons that quickly put the game out of reach for Idalou. A clearly demoralized Lady Wildcats team couldn’t muster much offense from there and Bushland took the win 15-1.

Bushland truly held nothing back against the Lady Wildcats, winning 16-4 on Thursday which was quickly followed up by their performance on Friday. It was truly showcase just how good this team is as they head into the regional semifinals.

Bushland will play the winner of Coahoma and Henrietta in the next round. Coahoma won 11-0 in Game 1 of the series on Friday.

