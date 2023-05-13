Amarillo High softball eliminated from playoffs by Monterey for second straight season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies softball team was eliminated from the playoffs on Friday by the Monterey Lady Plainsmen.

It was as close as close can be for these two teams fighting it out for supremacy in the regional quarterfinals. After winning on Thursday, the Lady Sandies looked to be in good position heading into Friday. They just needed to win one of two games to advance to the regional semifinals. Unfortunately, they were unable to come away victorious.

All three games in the series finished with a final score of 2-1, with Monterey winning the latter two. It was a testament to just how talented both teams are and why both went into the matchup considered to be top ten teams in 5A in the entire state.

After a season that featured a 28-game winning streak and a slew of remarkable comebacks, the Lady Sandies will have to go home while Monterey moves on. It’s the second year in a row that Monterey has knocked Amarillo High softball out of the playoffs.

