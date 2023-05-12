Who's Hiring?
You’re invited to the ‘Alibates Star Party’ to gaze at the night sky

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to gaze at the stars on Saturday night at a community party hosted by the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.

The Alibates Star Party, which starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Alibates Visitor Center, is open and free to the public, officials said in a press release.

Amarillo College Dr. Arthur Schneider and park staff will be at the star gazing party.

Those who go to the party are asked to bring a chair, blanket, and a flashlight.

Through a large telescope provided by Alibates, star gazers will be able to explore various stars and planets.

Officials said Alibates is a good spot for star gazing because it is a wide-open space and has light pollution.

The event is sponsored by the National Park Service. To reserve a spot, call (806) 857-6680.

