Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M Lady Buffs pull away late to take down Cameron

VIDEO: West Texas A&M softball takes down Cameron in South Central Regional tournament
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team advanced past the Cameron Lady Aggies in the South Central Regional tournament on Friday.

Madison Johnson started things off in the first inning with a two-run double to put the Lady Buffs out in front.

With the score sitting at 4-2 to start the 5th inning, the Lady Buffs put up four runs which included another RBI single for Johnson who finished the day with three hits and a team-high four RBIs.

West Texas A&M scored another three insurance runs in the sixth and took the victory 11-5.

The Lady Buffs will face off against Colorado Christian on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Schaeffer Park.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire

Latest News

Hallie Hawthorne helps lead Pampa over Canyon.
Pampa bats power Lady Harvesters past Canyon in Game 1 of series
Hannah Stuart wins 4A Girls 3200-meter state title.
Canyon Lady Eagles take home another state title in track & field
If you missed today’s interviews with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca
Ray Baca, Lady Eagles Track Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Ray Baca previews the State track meet in this press conference!