West Texas A&M Lady Buffs pull away late to take down Cameron

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team advanced past the Cameron Lady Aggies in the South Central Regional tournament on Friday.

Madison Johnson started things off in the first inning with a two-run double to put the Lady Buffs out in front.

With the score sitting at 4-2 to start the 5th inning, the Lady Buffs put up four runs which included another RBI single for Johnson who finished the day with three hits and a team-high four RBIs.

West Texas A&M scored another three insurance runs in the sixth and took the victory 11-5.

The Lady Buffs will face off against Colorado Christian on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Schaeffer Park.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.