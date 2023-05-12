Who's Hiring?
Warm Today, Cool and Rainy this Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies to end the week with highs building into the low to mid 80′s. Our eye is mainly turned toward the weekend, where a widespread and soaking rain still looks likely for both days. There is confidence that just about everybody in the Texas panhandle will at least see a measurable amount of rain out of this event. This system will also bring cooler temperatures with it, where highs may not get out of the 60′s both days. There will also be a slight chance of rain every day to begin the week, but it looks to be more on the scattered side of things.

