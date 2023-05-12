Who's Hiring?
Warm Friday Cool Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm day before much cooler air through the weekend. Lots of sun on Friday will help temperatures climb above average, in the mid-80s, before highs drop back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A storm system that will approach from the south on Saturday will increase the chance for rain. There could be a few thunderstorms but with the cooler air in place severe weather is much less likely. Into next week scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and temperatures will climb back through the 70s.

