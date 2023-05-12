Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires

A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to setting three buildings on fire to make his grandmother happy.(Cotton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to setting three buildings on fire to make his grandmother happy. Colin West’s charges include three counts of second degree arson and one count of arson in the third degree.

According to court documents, West intentionally set fire to three unoccupied buildings and two RV’s in April and May. Investigators say he was seen on surveillance video driving up to one of the buildings, walking in, then running out once the fire started.

He reportedly drove away from the scene, only to go back - leaving again to go back to the Fire Department to respond to the fire. When interviewed, court documents say West admitted to setting that fire along with the other two fires. When asked why, he’s said to have told investigators that his grandmother disliked the properties and wanted them burned. He did tell officials that she did not ask him to do this.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire
Kale James Friemel
Amarillo police looking for fugitive wanted on unlawful possession of a firearm charge
Palo Duro High School
‘It was terrifying’: Palo Duro High School students react to suspect, gun on campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’

Latest News

GOOD NEWS: Potter County Sheriff to receive college degree this Friday
GOOD NEWS: Potter County Sheriff to receive college degree this Friday
First BSA signing event celebrating 65 graduate nurses
BSA hosts first signing event for 65 graduate nurses
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
VIDEO: APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home