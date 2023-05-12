Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking

Latest News

GOOD NEWS: Potter County Sheriff to receive college degree this Friday
GOOD NEWS: Potter County Sheriff to receive college degree this Friday
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
First BSA signing event celebrating 65 graduate nurses
BSA hosts first signing event for 65 graduate nurses
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor