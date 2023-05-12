SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ray Baca, KJ Doyle and Michael Mook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Ray Baca, KJ Doyle and Michael Mook on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here!

Ray Baca, Canyon Track & Field Coach:

Canyon’s Track & Field Coach Ray Baca talks to us about yesterday’s sate meet after winning the championship in back to back years now, the emotions of everything and more!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

NewsChannell 10′s KJ Doyle zooms in from the the Randall vs. Dumas Regional Quarterfinal softball playoff game and tells us what the atmosphere is like over there and more!

Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach:

WT’s Softball Head Coach Michael Mook talks to us about their recent match up against Colorado Christian, beating them to advance in the South Central Regional Tournament, the team’s performance and more!

