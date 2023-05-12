Who's Hiring?
A Rainy Weekend Ahead

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see sunny skies for the rest of the daytime hours today, with highs building into the low to mid 80′s with calm winds, staying under 10 mph. We will see clouds develop overnight, bringing in the chance for some widespread rain for the area tomorrow. Confidence is high that the majority of the Texas Panhandle will see a measurable amount of rain at some point tomorrow. The chance for rain sticks around for Mother’s Day Sunday as well, although it may be more in the form of on and off showers. The chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around going into next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

