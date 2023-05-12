Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Pampa bats power Lady Harvesters past Canyon in Game 1 of series
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Lady Harvesters took down Canyon at West Plains High School with a 12-8 victory.

The Pampa bats got going early, getting out to a 10-2 lead thanks to a big second and fourth inning.

Canyon had a chance to get out to a huge lead, leaving the bases loaded in the first inning and only getting one run on the board. A spectacular catch in centerfield by Reagan Dyer got the Lady Harvesters out of the inning.

In the top of the second, it was McKinley Daniels coming up with a big two-RBI triple to put Pampa in front and they never looked back.

In the fourth inning, Massie Hawthorne added a two-run home run and then her sister Hallie Hawthorne followed that up with a two-RBI single in the fifth and that was all the Lady Harvesters needed.

The next game of the series will be in Canadian at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

