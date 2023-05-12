Who's Hiring?
Officials: Clovis man sentenced after fight leads to breaking into house

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man was sentenced after a fight led him to breaking into a homeowner’s house and car, officials said.

Fidel Sanchez, 26, was convicted on false imprisonment, breaking and entering, and auto burglary, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Sanchez also was a habitual offender with two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Officials said the charges stem from Sanchez drinking with a female he knew. An argument became physical, where he punched and kicked her numerous times.

He then dragged her from the living room to the kitchen.

When she tried to call 911, he reportedly ran out of her house and down an alley where he hopped a fence and went into a house.

The homeowner forced Sanchez out of the house. Sanchez then got into the homeowner’s car and rummaged through it.

Sanchez got out of the car and tried to go back into the house.

The homeowner shot Sanchez in the legs to keep him from getting into their house.

Sanchez was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by one year of parole.

Fidel Sanchez
Fidel Sanchez(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

