Lady Buffs advance after Top 10 match up win over Colorado Chirstian

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs (49-6) move on to the South Central Regional Finale after a nail-biting 5-4 win over No. 7 Colorado Christian (56-5) Friday afternoon.

Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year, Emilee Boyer (18-2), picked up the win in the circle while also dominating in the batters box. The freshman went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s plus a two-run home run in the top of the third to that put the Lady Buffs on the board first.

Centerfielder and LSC Player of the Year, Ruby Salzman, slammed her 68th career home run with a solo shot in the top of the fifth to extend WT’s lead even more.

Senior Kyra Lair recorded the save in the circle for the Lady Buffs, she now has five on the season.

West Texas remains in the winner’s bracket and will play the winner of the loser’s bracket Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the South Central Regional Finale.

