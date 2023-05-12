Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs advance after Top 10 match up win over Colorado Chirstian

LSC Freshman of the Year- Emilee Boyer
LSC Freshman of the Year- Emilee Boyer(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs (49-6) move on to the South Central Regional Finale after a nail-biting 5-4 win over No. 7 Colorado Christian (56-5) Friday afternoon.

Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year, Emilee Boyer (18-2), picked up the win in the circle while also dominating in the batters box. The freshman went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s plus a two-run home run in the top of the third to that put the Lady Buffs on the board first.

Centerfielder and LSC Player of the Year, Ruby Salzman, slammed her 68th career home run with a solo shot in the top of the fifth to extend WT’s lead even more.

Senior Kyra Lair recorded the save in the circle for the Lady Buffs, she now has five on the season.

West Texas remains in the winner’s bracket and will play the winner of the loser’s bracket Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the South Central Regional Finale.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire
Kale James Friemel
Amarillo police looking for fugitive wanted on unlawful possession of a firearm charge
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
Palo Duro High School
‘It was terrifying’: Palo Duro High School students react to suspect, gun on campus

Latest News

If you missed today’s interviews with Ray Baca, KJ Doyle and Michael Mook on the Sports Drive,...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ray Baca, KJ Doyle and Michael Mook
KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ talks to us from the Randall vs. Dumas Regional Quarterfinal softball game!
Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Mook talks to us about advancing in the South Central Regional Tournament!
Ray Baca, Canyon Track & Field Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Baca talks to us about winning state championships back to back!