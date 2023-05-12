Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire
Kale James Friemel
Amarillo police looking for fugitive wanted on unlawful possession of a firearm charge
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
Palo Duro High School
‘It was terrifying’: Palo Duro High School students react to suspect, gun on campus

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured earlier today in morning shooting
Cargill donated $10,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids to benefit senior citizens at the Wesley Community...
$10,000 donation helps Amarillo senior citizens facing food insecurity
The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for...
Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal
The City of Clovis Animal Shelter is responding to the distemper outbreak in the area.
Clovis animal shelter responds to distemper outbreak with new policy
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is offering two job classes for those lookin for a...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee offering free job classes