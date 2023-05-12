GOOD NEWS: Potter County Sheriff to receive college degree this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of our area college students will graduate this month and for most it will launch them into the beginning of a career.

For others however, this milestone accomplishment comes at a different period in life.

Brian Thomas has accomplished many things in our community over the years.

He was very active in the APD for 22 years, and became very recognizable with media appearances for Crimestoppers.

More recently, he has served as the potter County Sheriff for about 14 years. But up until now, he had not completed college. That’s no longer the case, thanks to a decision he made last year.

“Last spring, I got an email that, Hey, yo, check us out. He’ll come back and finish your degree. And I thought, What the heck,” said Brian Thomas.

To complete his degree, he needed just a few more classes.

“They said, Man, you only got six classes. And I was like, really? Well, I can do that,” says Thomas.

Brian’s decision was immediately embraced by his wife and family.

“So when Brian first told me that he wanted to go back to school and get his degree, I was excited for him,” said Charlotte Thomas.

Returning to school, however, did not automatically come without struggles.

“There was a time where I was like, I can’t figure this stuff out. I mean, the technology is way different than what I was used to in school. And so, I mean, I had to take a math class and I had never even seen used one of those calculators that TI-84 or whatever. That took me forever to even figure that out. There were times that I was like, ready to go, Okay, I’ve had enough of this. But in fact, I even said, I’m not gonna finish this,” continues Thomas.

Quitting was just not an option. And tomorrow, he will receive his degree.

“It’s been very rewarding. My dad always wanted us kids to go and get a college degree. So I’m fulfilling a dream for my dad in heaven, and I know he’ll be shining down and smile and karate,” said Thomas.

“He’s living proof that no matter what you do, or how old you are, you can still follow your dream and you can still go back to school,” said Charlotte.

“But I’m also going to use it as inspiration for my people. It doesn’t matter what life hands you never give up. You can do anything that you set your mind to do. Even if 59 years old, you can go back to class school and get your degree,” states Thomas.

After being a public servant and holding office for 36 years. Now, after all these years, he’ll hold a college degree. Now that’s some good news.

