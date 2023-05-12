Dumas Demonettes beat the Lady Raiders, advancing to regional semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demonettes took down the Randall Lady Raiders at Randall on Friday to complete the two-game sweep and advance to the regional semifinals.

It was one of the most exciting softball matchups of the year. Lady Raider field was packed to the brim, with some fans even opting to watch by parking their trucks beyond the outfield and peering over the centerfield fence due to how crowded the stands were. There wasn’t a single empty seat.

Dumas took the early 3-0 lead thanks to a big third inning capped off by a two-run shot from Melaney Granados, but the Lady Raiders came back in a hurry.

Randall quickly tied it up thanks in part to a big bottom of the third inning which featured a two-RBI double from Anberlin O’Dell.

A Lauren Garcia solo shot in the fifth helped the Lady Raiders take a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning.

That’s when Melaney Granados came up again. Two on, one out.

At first, it appeared Granados flew out to left and Dumas failed to tag up on the play. However, the umpire called Granados back up to bat on an illegal pitch call against Randall.

Granados didn’t let that second chance go to waste.

On the very next pitch, the Demonettes star first baseman launched a three-run blast to put Dumas in front. Her second home run of that day.

That was all Dumas needed, as they closed the game out in the bottom half and advanced to the regional semifinals.

