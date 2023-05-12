Dry, For Now

After a beautiful Friday with highs in the 80°s with sunny skies and light winds, things change in a big way on Saturday. Overnight tonight, a new low pressure system forms up around the Texas/Mexico border, spinning tons of gulf moisture into our atmosphere and providing the lift at the same time. This will lead to increasing cloud cover tonight, and perhaps some light showers in the south overnight. But for Saturday, widespread clouds and rain begin to move in over the entire area. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler as a result, with highs only in the 60°s and low 70°s. With these cooler conditions, severe threats will be low to non-existent, with a rumble of thunder being about as “Severe” as it will get. Rain chances will continue through the bulk of next week!

