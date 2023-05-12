Clovis animal shelter responds to distemper outbreak with new policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter is implementing a new policy in response to the distemper outbreak in the area.

Effective immediately, animals will be available for adoption after a 15 day quarantine that includes a parvo and distemper vaccine and booster shot.

Prior to the quarantine period, animals will not be available for adoption, according to a press release.

The distemper response is in consultation with area vets. The shelter already has other protocols in place, including vaccination of animals upon shelter arrival, daily cleaning of the facility and observing animal health and wellness.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.