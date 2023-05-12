Who's Hiring?
Clovis animal shelter responds to distemper outbreak with new policy

The City of Clovis Animal Shelter is responding to the distemper outbreak in the area.
The City of Clovis Animal Shelter is responding to the distemper outbreak in the area.(City of Clovis)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter is implementing a new policy in response to the distemper outbreak in the area.

Effective immediately, animals will be available for adoption after a 15 day quarantine that includes a parvo and distemper vaccine and booster shot.

Prior to the quarantine period, animals will not be available for adoption, according to a press release.

The distemper response is in consultation with area vets. The shelter already has other protocols in place, including vaccination of animals upon shelter arrival, daily cleaning of the facility and observing animal health and wellness.

