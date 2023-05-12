Canyon Lady Eagles take home another state title in track & field

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles track & field team took home their second straight state title down in Austin on Thursday. Stuart also claimed gold in the Girls’ 1600-meter later in the day, cementing herself as the star of the day.

Hannah Stuart shined early in the meet by setting the state record in in the Girls’ 3200-meter with a time of 10:30.12, over 29 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

Kashlee Dickinson came up just shy of gold in the Girls’ Pole Vault individual state title. Dickinson tied the meet record with 13-6 but did so on her second attempt. Alencia Lentz from Comal Canyon Lake got it on her first attempt. Neither could clear the vault at 13-9 and Lentz was crowned the winner while Dickinson took home second place.

Abree Winfrey once again shined for the Lady Eagles finishing first in the Girls’ 800-meter, but what was an even bigger accomplishment was that both Winfrey and freshman teammate Addyson Bristow finished first and second in the race. Bristow finished just seven hundredths of a second behind Winfrey. The next closest competitor was more than a full second behind Winfrey and Bristow. Bristow additionally finished seventh in the Girls’ 400-meter and Winfrey earned a bronze medal in the Girls 300-meter hurdles.

To put the final bow on the day, Canyon came away with gold in the Girls 4x400-meter relay with Addyson Bristow, Thalia Solis, Brooklyn Kinsey, and Abree Winfrey posting a time of 3:52.06, smoking the competition. The difference between the Canyon girls finishing time and the second place finishers (Huffman Hargrave) was greater than the difference between Hargrave and the fifth place finishers in Needville. That’s how wide the gap was between Canyon and the rest of the field, truly proving how deserving the group was of being crowned state champs in back-to-back seasons.

(Photography and videography credit: Jose Garcia, Gabriel Nieland, and Carlos Martinez)

