Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee offering free job classes

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is offering two job classes for those lookin for a new career.(Source: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is offering two job classes for those looking for a new career.

The nonprofit is inviting everyone 16 years old and up to attend these free job meet classes.

During these classes, attendees will hear from a panel of employers who are currently hiring workers, and meet one-on-one with these employers if they’re interested in learning more about the jobs.

Five Dell laptops will also be donated by AT&T, and will be distributed to five Barrio families who have children in K-12 grades and don’t have a working computer at home.

Two $50.00 Pak-A-Sak gift cards door prizes and one gift basket will also be given away.

The classes will be on May 16 and June 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Alamo Center.

Drinks, snacks, and child care will be provided.

For more information call (806) 437-6592 or email at bnpamarillo@gmail.com.

