APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and fire crews responded to a crash on Washington Street.

The crash happed right at the intersection of I-27′s frontage road and Washington.

Officials say that the crash was a T-bone, with debris and glass flying into a nearby yard but it didn’t hit a home and nobody was injured.

Traffic heading south on Washington street was affected.

