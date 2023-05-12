APD respond to a crash on Washington, almost hitting a nearby home
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and fire crews responded to a crash on Washington Street.
The crash happed right at the intersection of I-27′s frontage road and Washington.
Officials say that the crash was a T-bone, with debris and glass flying into a nearby yard but it didn’t hit a home and nobody was injured.
Traffic heading south on Washington street was affected.
