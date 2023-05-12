Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured earlier today in morning shooting

Who's Hiring?
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left two injured.

According to officials, on May 12th at around 12:28 a.m., APD was called to the block of South Georgia near 16th avenue.

On arrival, officers contacted the 25-year-old victim and he told officers that he was driving westbound on I-40 when a silver vehicle pulled up beside him and started honking.

The front passenger of the suspect vehicle then pointed a gun out of the window, at the victim. The victim then slowed down to get away but the suspect vehicle did the same and continued to point the gun at the victim.

Law enforcement says that due to the threat of imminent injury or death, the victim grabbed his own gun and fired at the suspects, hitting the front passenger and the driver.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 20-year-old man and the front passenger, a 17-year-old teenager were admitted to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

The back-seat passenger, 24-year-old Marcos Drube was seen on security footage taking the gun out of the vehicle and into a trashcan.

Officers recovered the weapon, and arrested Drube for tampering with evidence.

Charges will be pending on the other suspects once they’re released from the hospital.

The victim of this case was not injured and the investigation is still ongoing.

