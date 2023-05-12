Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for online Defensive Driving Courses.

According to an Amarillo Police Department statement, some people who recently received a ticket also received a text message with a link to take an online course to dismiss the ticket.

While the course is legit, there is a process people must go through to receive credit for it. The municipal court does not want people to pay for the course only to find out they will have to pay for it again or not be eligible for dismissal, according to the statement.

The first thing anyone with a ticket should do is contact the Amarillo Municipal Court.

Permission to take the course for ticket dismissal must be given by court officials before taking the course.

Anyone with questions about their ticket can contact the Amarillo Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082.

