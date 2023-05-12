$10,000 donation helps Amarillo senior citizens facing food insecurity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cargill donated $10,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids to benefit senior citizens at the Wesley Community Center.

The $10,000 donation will allow Wesley Community seniors choice and consistency when ordering food boxes.

“The funding from Cargill will provide 20 food boxes for our Wesley senior citizens who need them most. Those boxes are nutritional, they’re actually handpicked by our senior citizens themselves,” said Liz Rascon Alaniz, executive director for the Wesley Community Center.

Seniors can shop for the food they need online, volunteers fulfill the orders and the food boxes are delivered.

In a way to preserve dignity and respect within the senior community, Snack Pak 4 Kids has implemented programs and partnerships with organizations in Amarillo to raise awareness for this issue. Other partnerships include Bivins Village and Heal the City.

“Hunger with our seniors is very significant. We started a project in January called the Tilley Project. We have 3,000 kids being raised in Amarillo by their grandparents. Many of those seniors are also food insecure,” said Dyron Howell, executive director for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Snack Pak is currently collecting data through a survey from students to figure out what is needed. One of the questions asks kids if they are sharing their Snack Pak boxes. If they are, who are they sharing them with.

Snack Pak says they serve over 7,000 kids in the area. 10 percent of kids share their meals with their grandparents.

Through different partnerships with senior communities, these organizations are hopeful to minimize the food insecurity issue.

