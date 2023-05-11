Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for ‘Diamond and Gold Concert,’ a tribute to Neil Diamond

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are now on sale for the Diamond and Gold concert, a tribute to Neil Diamond.

The Diamond and Gold Concert will be honoring the music of Neil Diamond and feature Amarillo’s own Dean Yates.

The event will be on June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will be $20 each, includes all fees and all proceeds will benefit the families of the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Amarillo.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or by calling (806) 378-3096 or in person at the Amarillo Civic Center box office and participating United Supermarkets.

