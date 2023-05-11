Storms Move Out, Sun Comes Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see the last line of storms move out of the area early this morning, making way for mostly sunny skies for most of the area. There will be the possibility of a couple of storms firing up in the northeast part of the area, but most of the severe activity will stay northeast of us, toward Oklahoma and Kansas. Tomorrow will be another calm day, before we see a major pattern change for the weekend. Temperatures look to cool down and a steady rain will likely soak the area through the entire weekend. It is possible that many areas could see multiple inches of rain over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

