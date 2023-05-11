Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca

If you missed today’s interviews with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mason Gilbert, Randall Raiders Football & Baseball player:

Randall Raiders baseball player Mason Gilbert talks to us about advancing in playoffs against Seminole, his reaction towards Coach Gaylon Selman and more!

Styler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:

Canyon Softball Head Coach Styler Haddock talks to us about the nerves and excitement going into another playoff game against their district rival, Pampa and more!

Ray Baca, Canyon Lady Eagles Track Coach:

Canyon Lady Eagles Track Coach Ray Baca talks to us about the team’s performance this season and previews the state meet in this press conference!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking

Latest News

Ray Baca, Lady Eagles Track Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Ray Baca previews the State track meet in this press conference!
Mason Gilbert, Randall Raiders Football & Baseball player
SPORTS DRIVE: Mason Gilbert talks to us about baseball playoffs as they advanced last week and more!
Styler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Haddock tells us about today's upcoming playoff game against a district rival!
UIL Softball
TPSN to Provide Audio Livestreams of Regional Quarterfinal Softball/Area Baseball