SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mason Gilbert, John Peterson and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mason Gilbert, Randall Raiders Football & Baseball player:

Randall Raiders baseball player Mason Gilbert talks to us about advancing in playoffs against Seminole, his reaction towards Coach Gaylon Selman and more!

Styler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:

Canyon Softball Head Coach Styler Haddock talks to us about the nerves and excitement going into another playoff game against their district rival, Pampa and more!

Ray Baca, Canyon Lady Eagles Track Coach:

Canyon Lady Eagles Track Coach Ray Baca talks to us about the team’s performance this season and previews the state meet in this press conference!

