Randall Lady Raiders soccer star Malorie Massengale signs with Seward County

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lady Raider soccer star Malorie Massengale signed her national letter of intent today in the Randall turf room.

Massengale will be joining the soccer team at Seward County Community College.

“I was definitely nervous, just because it’s a big step in life.” Massengale said of the decision. “I’m pretty excited and I like the campus a lot. It’s smaller, it’s not too far from home.

Massengale contemplated the decision for quite some time, debating whether or not to continue with the sports she loves.

Ultimately, she made the commitment to continue her playing days and become a Lady Saint.

for a while, i didn’t really think i wanted to play soccer, but when it kind of got talked about a little bit more, it was something i wanted to do a little bit more, so then we started going through coach and she started talking to him and then finally decided that it was something i wanted to do.>

