Potter County officials investigating early morning fire

Officials are investigating an early morning Thursday fire in Potter County.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating an early morning Thursday fire in Potter County.

Around 2:04 a.m. this morning, crews were notified of a house fire at Farm-to-Market Road 2575.

Fire crews were already in the area due to the storms, according to Potter County Public Information Officer Steven Denny.

Potter County had 10 to 12 units on scene and were joined by one Randall County unit.

No injuries have been reported, but the home was destroyed.

The cause has not been determined.

