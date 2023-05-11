Panhandle state parks offering visitors s’mores to celebrate 100 years

Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle state parks are celebrating 100 years of service with s’mores events this Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle state parks are celebrating 100 years of service with s’mores events this Saturday.

Caprock Canyon State Park will be handing out s’mores kits from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the headquarters office May 13.

The park is currently under a burn ban, so visitors can roast their marshmallows using charcoal in containerized grills off of the ground, according to a press release.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is also hosting a celebratory s’mores event.

Visitors can meet at Wolfberry Campground from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The park advises visitors to wear weather appropriate clothes for the evening.

