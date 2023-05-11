Panhandle state parks offering visitors s’mores to celebrate 100 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle state parks are celebrating 100 years of service with s’mores events this Saturday.

Caprock Canyon State Park will be handing out s’mores kits from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the headquarters office May 13.

The park is currently under a burn ban, so visitors can roast their marshmallows using charcoal in containerized grills off of the ground, according to a press release.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is also hosting a celebratory s’mores event.

Visitors can meet at Wolfberry Campground from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The park advises visitors to wear weather appropriate clothes for the evening.

