Man late for flight accused of threatening plane

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives Wednesday after a ticketed passenger threatened the aircraft. (Source: KDKA/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who missed his flight allegedly threatened to blow up the plane. It happened at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik said Allegheny County police responded to a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. about a perceived threat to an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia.

Shortly after Rachel Riordan got off her flight at the airport, she said she saw chaos unfolding in Terminal B.

“It was an American flight, so the B terminal. I think it was like B26 or 27,” she said. “I saw a lot of law enforcement in the B Terminal prior to arriving in that central area. But once I got there, I saw a crowd of people. The policemen and the elevated policemen with the body armor were storming through the B Terminal and running.

“I asked when I got to that central area and was told that they were evacuating the B Terminal and there was a lockdown,” Riordan said.

A ticketed passenger was late for his flight, missed boarding, then made a threat against the aircraft to gate agents. Police responded and took the man into custody.

Sources said they arrested the man who said he had a bomb in his checked bag.

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives. Passengers were rebooked.

The airport spokesperson said a portion of gates were cleared, but Terminal B was not evacuated.

“It sounds to me like it was just a threat, nothing. You know, he wasn’t going to act on anything so really, you know, puts it into perspective how the words can, some simple words can really disrupt the entire airport,” Riordan

Copyright 2023 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

