‘I’m thrilled’: Cacique Foods proud to call Amarillo home

Cacique is the number one brand of Hispanic cheeses, chorizos, cremas and more.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Products are made, packaged and shipped right here in Amarillo.

Today, members of the community celebrated the facility’s grand opening.

“I’m thrilled. My whole team, the whole Cacique family is thrilled to be here. This is such a step change for our business. I can’t articulate how I feel right now, other than it’s very exciting for us,” said Gilbert de Cardenas, chief executive officer for Cacique Foods.

The dairy plant is set to open early this summer and bring more than 200 jobs to the area. The Cacique family says they are looking forward to experiencing the company’s full potential and growth within the dairy industry.

“The City of Amarillo gave Cacique Foods 55 acres. They’re only using about 30 of that so we’re hoping for future expansion in the near future when this is a huge success, which we know it will be,” said Kevin Carter, chief executive officer for Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Cacique Foods is actively recruiting new talent. For those interested in joining the team, Cacique foods will be holding a job fair on May 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their new facility.

